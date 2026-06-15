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Elon Musk owns Tesla, SpaceX, X (formerly Twitter), Neuralink, xAI and The Boring Company. New York, US - 07 May 2025
June 15, 2026 1:52 AM 2 min read

Elon Musk Surpassed J.D. Rockefeller's Wealth Following SPCX IPO, But There's A Catch, Says Peter Schiff: 'What A Difference A Bubble Makes'

Elon Musk Richer Than J.D. Rockefeller

In a post on X on Friday, Schiff opined on the SpaceX IPO, saying that Musk was “the first person to surpass J.D. Rockefeller as the richest private citizen ever.” However, he said that there was a caveat to the milestone.

“Adjusted for over 100 years of inflation, Rockefeller earned about $2 billion per year in real income,” Schiff said, adding that Musk, on the other hand, “earns nothing.” The economist then pointed towards a bubble in the market. “What a difference a bubble makes,” he said.

SpaceX IPO Draws Ire

SpaceX’s IPO, which opened 11% higher at $150/share than the offer price of $135, surged to an intraday high of $176.52 on IPO day and finished its debut session at $160.95, illustrating a gain of nearly 19%.

However, Economist Robert Reich criticized the IPO as the “universe’s largest Ponzi scheme,” saying that the IPO was forcing investors and people to participate in it whether they liked it or not.

Democrats Slam Elon Musk

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) said that Americans were “struggling” to get everyday goods and gas, while Musk became a trillionaire, outlining the wealth disparity in the U.S.

Price Action: SpaceX shares were up 3.67% to $166.85 while the market was closed on Friday.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

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