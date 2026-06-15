Musk Rejects Claims Over Government Aid

Musk joined an exchange on X between Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) after Markey argued that Musk's wealth came from "our money" through government aid to Tesla and SpaceX. Markey cited a CNN report asserting that government support helped create much of Musk's fortune.

Musk called the article "totally false" and said that all government incentives his companies received, combined, amounted to less than 2% of the value of SpaceX and Tesla.

"And many of these incentives actually helped our competitors disproportionately to Tesla or SpaceX. For example, when President Trump removed the $7500 tax credit for electric vehicles, Tesla sales actually INCREASED, because more buyers shifted from other EV makers to Tesla," Musk stated.

Tesla Credit Fight Resurfaces Online

His stance is consistent with earlier comments. In 2024, as Trump's incoming administration weighed ending EV subsidies, Musk said, "I think we should get rid of all credits." He also wrote on X, "Take away the subsidies. It will only help Tesla."

The Trump administration eventually ended the federal EV tax credit in 2025. Analysts have said the $7,500 credit helped Tesla and other automakers charge more than the market might otherwise support.

The CNN report cited early SpaceX support, including NASA grants and a 2008 cargo contract, and noted Musk said in 2012 that SpaceX could not have reached that point "without the help of NASA."

Government Support Remains Part Of Debate

The exchange comes after Musk's brief fallout with Trump last year over the president's tax-and-spending package. Musk called it a "disgusting abomination," while Trump said, "Elon is upset because we took the EV mandate."

Benzinga Edge Rankings show that Tesla stock offers excellent Growth and Quality, but poor Momentum and Value. Tesla also fails to provide a favorable price trend in the Short and Long term.

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