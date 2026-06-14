A debate over wealth creation, government-backed job growth and economic inequality erupted after Elon Musk’s rise to trillionaire status renewed scrutiny of how prosperity should be measured in America.

Ro Khanna Highlights Job Creation Over Wealth Accumulation

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) sparked the discussion Sunday when he contrasted the celebration surrounding Musk’s wealth with what he said was a lack of recognition for policies that created jobs for millions of Americans.

“Our barometer should be opportunity & stability for the majority, not simply wealth for the few,” Khanna wrote.

The comments came days after Musk became the world’s first trillionaire following SpaceX’s blockbuster public debut.

According to previous estimates cited by The New York Times report, more than 4,400 current and former SpaceX employees were expected to become millionaires as a result of the offering, with hundreds projected to hold stakes worth at least $100 million.

David Friedberg Says Government Is Not A Job Creation Engine

Khanna’s remarks drew a sharp response from entrepreneur and investor David Friedberg, who argued that jobs derive their value from market demand rather than government intervention.

“They’re not jobs if they’re not valued,” Friedberg wrote, contending that employment sustained primarily by government action can create dependency and reduce economic mobility.

Friedberg accused policymakers of overlooking the role that private enterprise plays in creating wealth and innovation. He further argued that government-directed job creation risks leading to a less dynamic economy and said he had unsuccessfully attempted to engage Khanna on the issue in the past.

“You may be well intentioned but you have, and always will, fail to see the destitute folly of government as a job creation engine,” Friedberg wrote.

Musk’s Trillionaire Milestone Fuels Broader Inequality Debate

Musk’s rise as the world’s first trillionaire sparked sharply divided reactions from politicians and investors, reigniting debate over wealth concentration and taxation.

Ackman said those businesses have driven innovation, reinvested capital and created substantial wealth for employees, including thousands of newly minted SpaceX millionaires following the company’s public debut.

Price Action: SpaceX stock surged 19.22% to close at $160.95 on Friday and gained another 3.67% in after-hours trading to reach $166.85, according to Benzinga Pro.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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