Nadella Says Stop Complaining About Resources

The message, according to Snover, came during a meeting with Microsoft's senior executives after Nadella and Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood had already reviewed the company's portfolio and allocated resources.

"Don't come whining that you don't have the resources you need," Nadella said, according to Snover. "We've done our homework. We've evaluated the portfolio, considered the opportunities, and allocated our available resources to those opportunities."

Executives Must Manufacture Success

Nadella told executives they had to create success with the resources they had, not the resources they wanted.

"That is what you have to work with. Your job is to manufacture success with the resources you've been allocated," Nadella said.

Snover said Nadella told executives that only two things remained under their control: how they managed their teams and how they allocated resources.

"If you are in this room, you need to deliver outsized success," Nadella said. "You need to have courage and be bold."

Nadella said executives might fail if they were bold, but he would back them if they were "intellectually honest." That meant they had to build a theory of success, allocate resources around it, monitor results and adjust when new data arrived.

Microsoft Shifted Toward Cloud And AI

Snover told Business Insider that Nadella is "the best CEO in America by a very wide margin." Others have echoed the praise. Comparably ranked Nadella the best CEO of a large U.S. company in 2018, while Brand Finance ranked him the world's top CEO in its 2025 Brand Guardianship Index.

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