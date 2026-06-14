Weekend Round-Up: Waymo's New Subscription, Uber's Legal Battle And Tesla's China Sales Surge

This week in the mobility world was nothing short of eventful. From Waymo’s new subscription service to Uber’s legal tussle in New York City and Tesla’s impressive sales growth in China, there was no shortage of intriguing developments.

Here’s a quick recap of the top stories that made headlines.

Waymo Introduces Premium Subscription Service

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Uber Sues New York City Over Driver Protection Law

Uber Technologies has filed a lawsuit against New York City, seeking to prevent the enforcement of a new rule that would limit when large ride-hailing platforms can remove drivers. Uber argues that the measure would make it harder to take action against drivers that the company views as unsafe or engaged in misconduct.

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Trump Administration Labels Nio A Chinese Military Company

The Trump administration has labeled Nio, a rival of Tesla, as a Chinese military company. Nio has condemned the decision, stating that the inclusion of the automaker in the list was “not justified” and threatened to take legal recourse if necessary. The company also denied having ties to the Chinese military.

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Waymo Acquires Test Site Previously Owned by Apple

Waymo has acquired a 5,500-acre facility previously associated with Apple Inc.. The facility includes a 115-acre city course, a four-mile oval track, and a freeway course. Waymo currently operates in more than 10 cities across the U.S.

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Tesla Reports 22% Sales Growth In China

Tesla Inc. reported a 22.6% YoY growth in its Chinese retail sales in May. The company sold 47,821 units via retail sales, up from 38,588 units in May 2025. Tesla’s exports also grew 68% to 38,701 units, compared to May 2025’s 23,074 units.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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