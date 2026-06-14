This Week In Tesla: US EV Sales Hit Record, Top Analyst Predicts TSLA Sell-Off And More

US EV Sales Hit Record High Despite Tax Credit Removal

Despite the removal of the $7,500 Federal EV Credit by President Donald Trump, EV sales in the U.S. reached a record high in May, with preliminary numbers showing 85,000 units sold. The average EV transaction price was $54,532, a 4% YoY decline from May 2025.

Read the full article here.

Investor Predicts TSLA Selling Ahead Of SpaceX IPO

Gary Black of The Future Fund LLC predicted that several retail investors participating in the SpaceX IPO will sell off their Tesla positions to fund SPCX buying, while investor Ross Gerber also commented on the IPO, highlighting the considerable buzz SpaceX has generated.

Read the full article here.

Tesla’s Cybertruck Update Allows Autonomous Summoning

Tesla has confirmed that the Cybertruck will be getting the Actually Smart Summon feature that allows the all-electric truck to navigate short distances and parking lots autonomously.

Read the full article here.

Speculation Rises Over Potential SpaceX-Tesla Merger

Crypto prediction markets are seeing a surge in bets that Musk might merge Tesla and SpaceX. Over $560,000 has been wagered on this outcome. While the likelihood of a merger this year is estimated at 24%, bettors anticipate a 53% chance by May 2027.

Read the full article here.

FSD Transfer Policy Change

Tesla has updated its terms to state that Full Self-Driving (FSD) transfers will not be allowed for certain configurations, leading to cancellations from buyers who relied on the original policy. The company has offered three options to affected customers.

Read the full article here.

Musk’s Robotaxi Fleet Smaller Than Pepsi’s Doritos Truck Fleet

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Mijansk786 on Shutterstock.com