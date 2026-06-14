Apple's iPhone Linked To Birth Rate, Steve Jobs' Impact On 'Toy Story' And More: This Week In Appleverse

It was an eventful week, with significant stories emerging from the tech and entertainment sectors. Here’s a quick recap of the key Apple stories this week.

Steve Jobs’ Role In ‘Toy Story’ Creation Revealed

Jobs, who had recently left Apple, envisioned Pixar as a company that would revolutionize computer graphics technology, leading to the creation of the first-ever completely computer-synthetic animated feature film.

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Apple’s iPhone Linked To America’s Falling Birth Rate

Apple’s iPhone could be a significant factor in the declining birth rate in the United States. A recent study suggests that the adoption of smartphones, particularly the iPhone, may explain a considerable portion of the sharp decrease in U.S. fertility over the past two decades.

The regions with greater access to the iPhone saw a more pronounced decline in birth rates, especially among younger Americans.

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Apple’s AI Reveal Hands Unexpected Win To Google, Nvidia

Apple’s recent AI reveal at the WWDC event has raised concerns. The functional generative AI feature, showcased via Siri, will only be available in beta later this year, with a limited rollout. This has led to underperformance by Apple in the market and concerns about the future of its services business.

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Telegram Returns To Apple Watch

Telegram has made a comeback to the Apple Watch with a fully native app. The app allows users to view and respond to messages directly from their wrist, supporting various features such as voice messages, stickers, location sharing, GIFs, and video playback.

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Analyst: Apple’s WWDC A ‘Step In The Right Direction’

Apple’s WWDC event has been viewed as a positive step by analysts. The event marked the beginning of Apple’s “Foundational AI consumer platform shift,” focusing on platform improvements, trust and safety enhancements, and updated Apple Intelligence and Siri features.

Read the full article here.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.