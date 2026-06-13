Anthropic and OpenAI Have Filed Their IPO Papers

The most-watched companies are Anthropic, the creator of Claude, and OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT. The two have already filed confidential papers for their listings.

OpenAI recently raised funds from companies like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Softbank at a $850 billion valuation. Anthropic also raised cash at a $900 billion valuation.

Polymarket traders predict that these companies will cross $1 trillion valuations after their IPO, thanks to their strong revenue growth and market share in the artificial intelligence industry.

Anthropic has gone viral this year after launching several products, including Mythos and Fable. It also launched tools focusing on key industries, raising concerns about the software industry. Its second-quarter revenue is expected to more than double to over $10 billion. It is also expected to turn a profit.

Anduril

Anduril is a top company at the intersection of artificial intelligence and the defense industry. It has already raised over $11.6 billion from venture capital firms. Its most recent fundraising of $5 billion came from Thrive Global and Andresseen Horowitz. It valued it at over $61 billion.

Anduril has not confirmed when it will go public, but analysts expect that it will happen in the next few years. The company is benefiting from the ongoing defense spending surge, with President Trump asking Congress for $1.5 trillion.

Also, the company has invested in drone technology, which has become useful during the US-Iran war. It has recently received major orders, including a $20 billion one from the US Army and is a major part of Trump's Golden Dome project.

Databricks

While Databricks is not a household name, it is a popular company among corporates. It is a top Oracle (NASDAQ:ORCL) competitor that runs a data warehouse platform.

Stripe

Stripe has not confirmed when it will go public. However, for a company that was established in 2010 and one that has raised funds from venture capitalists, chances are that it will have to go public soon.

Some of the other tech companies that may launch their IPOs soon are Blue Origin, Figure AI, Revolut, and Kraken. Kraken has already launched its papers, with the only limiting factor being the ongoing crypto winter.

Source: Shutterstock