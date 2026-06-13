SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX) stock price jumped by 19% on its first day as a publicly-traded company, with its valuation crossing the $2 trillion mark as most analysts were expecting.

Analysts Have Mixed Opinions on SpaceX Stock

Jim Chanos, the famed short-seller who blew the whistle on Enron, warned that the elevated valuation made no sense. He pointed to its losses and its 2025 revenue of $18 billion.

Why SPCX Stock May Drop After the IPO

There are several reasons why the SpaceX stock will retreat in the coming weeks or months. First, the hype surrounding its IPO will fade as investors embrace the new normal and start focusing on the upcoming OpenAI and Anthropic IPOs.

Further, the company is losing billions of dollars because of its AI business, which it gained by merging with xAI. Its most recent results showed that it suffered a net loss of over $4.2 billion in the first quarter of this year. It suffered a $4.9 billion last year.

The other reason it may drop is that its tiered lock-up expiry will happen after 180 days. This expiration makes it possible for insiders to start selling their shares. In most cases, stocks often retreat ahead of the expiration date.

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