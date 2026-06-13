This GOP Congresswoman's Family Bought xAI Shares— Now They Could Be Sitting On A Six-Figure SpaceX Gain

McClain Family’s xAI Bet Tied To SpaceX IPO Windfall

Rep. Lisa McClain (R-Mich.) disclosed in January that her husband purchased between $100,001 and $250,000 worth of xAI shares in December.

The investment became linked to SpaceX after Musk folded xAI into the aerospace company in February.

A spokesperson for McClain said the investments are a matter of public record and were made in compliance with applicable disclosure requirements.

Pentagon’s xAI Adoption Draws Attention

The timing of the investment has attracted scrutiny because it occurred shortly before the Defense Department announced plans to integrate xAI’s Grok models into GenAI.mil, a platform designed to help military personnel use generative AI tools.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth later expanded Grok’s role within the Pentagon, including its use on classified networks. Weeks afterward, Musk combined xAI and SpaceX.

However, there is no evidence that McClain or her husband had advance knowledge of the Pentagon initiatives or traded using nonpublic information. McClain has publicly said she can “100% assure” that the family did not possess insider information.

Congressional Trading Under Spotlight Again

The development comes as McClain faces continued scrutiny over financial disclosures.

Data compiled by Capitol Trades shows she has reported more than 1,400 household transactions during the past three years.

Last year, reports indicated that hundreds of trades made by her husband were disclosed after required deadlines, potentially violating the STOCK Act, which mandates timely reporting of transactions by lawmakers, spouses and dependent children.

The latest gains tied to SpaceX are likely to add momentum to bipartisan efforts seeking stricter limits on congressional stock trading.

Price Action: Shares of SPCX closed Friday at $160.95, up 19.22% for the day and rose another 3.67% in after-hours trading to $166.85, according to Benzinga Pro.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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