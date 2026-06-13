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Dhaka, Bangladesh- 18 March 2025: robinhood logo is displayed on a smartphone screen, with a stock graph webpage visible on a computer screen in the background.
June 13, 2026 4:02 AM 2 min read

Robinhood Says SpaceX Debut Frenzy Triggered 'Record-Breaking' Traffic

In an X post, the financial technology company said “some customers experienced latency and intermittent issues” before the platform quickly recovered.

Shares Surge, Valuation Crosses $2 Trillion

Shares closed up 19.22% on its first trading day, finishing at $160.95, pushing its market cap past $2 trillion and making Elon Musk the world’s first trillionaire, per Nasdaq data.

SpaceX only made about 4% of its shares available for trading in the initial public offering, putting it in a position for wild swings in its stock price as it begins life as a public company.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Robinhood has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, with a 52-week high of $153.86 and a 52-week low of $63.52.

Over the past 12 months, the large-cap stock has gained 28.36%, but it is down 19.11% year to date.

HOOD is currently positioned close to its annual low.

Price Action: The stock closed the regular session on Friday at $93.19, up 1.04%, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that HOOD is experiencing long-term consolidation along with medium and short-term upward movement.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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