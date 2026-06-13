Jeff Bezos said that he has embraced being a CEO again at AI startup Prometheus, describing the role as “Type 2 fun,” the kind you appreciate only after the climb is over.
Back In the Driver’s Seat
Prometheus, a developer of AI models designed for physical tasks such as engineering and product development, launched with $6.2 billion in funding. On Thursday, the company announced a new $12 billion funding round, bringing its valuation to $41 billion.
While Others Step Aside, Bezos Steps Up
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