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LOS ANGELES - NOV 13: Jeff Bezos arrives for Baby2Baby 10 Year Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, CA
June 13, 2026 12:00 AM 2 min read

Jeff Bezos Came Out Of Retirement For This $41 Billion AI Bet— He Explains Why He Couldn't 'Sit On The Sidelines'

Jeff Bezos said that he has embraced being a CEO again at AI startup Prometheus, describing the role as “Type 2 fun,” the kind you appreciate only after the climb is over.

Back In the Driver’s Seat

Prometheus, a developer of AI models designed for physical tasks such as engineering and product development, launched with $6.2 billion in funding. On Thursday, the company announced a new $12 billion funding round, bringing its valuation to $41 billion.

While Others Step Aside, Bezos Steps Up

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock

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