This sharp move followed a steep 12-month decline and occurred despite a mixed market.

Recent AI Smart Living Announcement

On May 22, the digital media company announced plans to enter the AI Smart Living sector to pursue growth beyond its digital media and creator-network businesses.

The company aims to develop smart home products, smart living consumer products, and AI-enabled lifestyle services.

It will also focus on digital health management, intelligent community services, cross-border lifestyle distribution, and robotics applications.

VS Media plans to establish an international business platform, including a BVI holding company and a Singapore operating company.

This platform will support product implementation, market expansion, channel development, supply chain coordination, and commercial operations.

April Debt Conversion Deal

The company has held initial discussions with potential partners and plans to pursue strategic cooperation agreements for product introduction, market promotion, and channel development.

These agreements would also address cross-border distribution, brand operations, and resource integration.

Separately, VS Media agreed to convert $3.8 million in debt owed by S T Meng Pte. Ltd. into equity under an agreement dated April 27, 2026.

Under the agreement, S T Meng will issue 51,072 ordinary shares to VS Media or its designated BVI nominee, Nexora Group Holdings Limited, at $74.40 per share.

Upon completion, VS Media's stake in S T Meng will increase to 41.52% from 19.00%, while the ownership of consenting shareholders will decrease to 58.48%.

VSME Technical Outlook After Sharp Rally

The recent surge has pushed the stock 91.7% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of 93 cents and 101.7% above its 50-day SMA of 94 cents.

However, the longer-term outlook remains negative, as the stock is still 82.6% below its 200-day SMA of $11.31, indicating a bearish trend.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.80, indicating neutral momentum. While the stock has risen sharply, it is not yet overbought, suggesting further gains are possible.

VS Media Price Action

VS Media Holdings shares were up 55.4% at $1.73 at last check on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.