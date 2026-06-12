What's Going On With Intel Stock Friday?

Nasdaq futures rose 0.35%, while S&P 500 futures gained 0.50% ahead of the opening bell. Although the risk-on environment has supported technology stocks, Intel’s modest decline suggests some investors may be locking in gains after the stock’s strong run.

Technical Picture Remains Bullish

Despite the pullback, Intel’s broader trend remains positive. The stock has surged 463.12% over the past 12 months and continues to trade above key moving averages, including the 20-day simple moving average of $113.25 and the 50-day simple moving average of $94.15.

Intel remains about 2.4% above its 20-day average and 23.1% above its 50-day average. The stock also maintains a bullish moving-average structure, with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA and the 50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA. That golden cross formed in August 2025 and remains intact.

However, momentum indicators have weakened. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence, or MACD, has slipped below its signal line, and the histogram has turned negative. This often signals slowing buying pressure and a potential pause in the stock’s advance.

Traders are watching resistance near $126.50, below the 52-week high of $132.75. On the downside, support sits around $102.50, a level that could become critical if selling pressure increases.

Earnings Outlook And Analyst Views

The next major catalyst is Intel’s estimated July 23, 2026, earnings report.

Wall Street expects earnings of 19 cents per share, compared with a loss of 10 cents per share a year earlier. Revenue is projected to rise to $14.40 billion from $12.86 billion in the prior-year period.

Bank of America Securities upgraded Intel to Buy on Thursday and raised its price forecast to $135. The firm cited stronger CPU demand and long-term upside from Intel Foundry.

The positive view comes as reports indicate major technology companies are evaluating Intel’s advanced manufacturing capabilities. Investors are also closely watching the growing role of CPUs in agentic AI workloads, a market expected to drive future demand for advanced computing infrastructure.

Analysts currently maintain a Hold consensus rating on the stock, with an average price forecast of $82.33. Recent analyst actions include BofA Securities upgrading Intel to Buy and raising its price forecast to $135 on June 11.

Barclays maintained an Equal-Weight rating and lifted its price forecast to $100 on June 1, while Wells Fargo also kept an Equal-Weight rating and increased its price forecast to $110 on the same day.

ETF Exposure Highlights Intel’s Influence

As a result, large fund inflows or outflows could create additional buying or selling pressure in Intel shares.

INTC Stock Price Activity: Intel shares were down 0.37% at $116.53 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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