Nasdaq futures gained 0.55%, while S&P 500 futures rose 0.70%, helping support demand for NVIDIA shares ahead of the opening bell.

Vera CPU Expansion Targets China Growth Opportunity

Adding to the positive sentiment, NVIDIA has begun pitching its new Vera AI data center CPU to Chinese customers and said the chip could be available as soon as August.

Chinese clients can now place orders for the processor, which is NVIDIA’s first standalone CPU designed for agentic AI workloads, according to a Reuters report published Friday.

The move comes as NVIDIA seeks new growth avenues in China after U.S. export controls stalled shipments of its H200 AI chips.

Reuters reported that some Chinese cloud providers have already shown interest in Vera, although large-scale adoption will depend on testing results, software compatibility, and migration costs.

When unveiling Vera in March, Huang said the product could become NVIDIA’s next multibillion-dollar business.

In May, Huang said the company still sees China as part of its projected $200 billion CPU opportunity, calling it a “very important” and “very large” market despite U.S.-China technology restrictions.

NVIDIA Technical Setup Remains Constructive

NVIDIA continues to hold its long-term uptrend. The stock trades 5.9% above its 100-day simple moving average of $194.57 and 9% above its 200-day SMA of $189.14.

However, near-term resistance remains. Shares are trading 4.7% below the 20-day SMA of $216.15, a level that often limits rebounds. The stock is also hovering near its 50-day SMA of $206.32, making that area an important battleground for bulls and bears.

The relative strength index stands at 45.42, signaling neutral momentum and suggesting the stock is still rebuilding strength after pulling back from recent highs.

Key resistance sits near $217, while key support is around $194.50, close to the 100-day SMA.

Earnings Outlook And Analyst Views

NVIDIA is expected to report earnings on Aug. 26, 2026. Analysts forecast earnings per share of $2.06, up from $1.04 a year earlier, on revenue of $91.70 billion versus $46.74 billion last year.

The stock carries a consensus Buy rating with an average analyst price target of $323.83. Recent bullish calls include China Renaissance ($319), Needham ($270), and DA Davidson ($300).

With a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.4x, NVIDIA continues to command a premium valuation supported by strong growth and quality metrics.

NVIDIA Price Action

NVDA Stock Price Activity: NVIDIA shares were up 0.62% at $206.13 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock