Veteran Washington Insider Joins Nvidia

Andrews will serve as its Chief External Affairs Officer, reporting to General Counsel Tim Teter, Reuters reported.

His role will focus on managing the company's relationships with U.S. policymakers as artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor regulation become increasingly central to national security debates.

In a LinkedIn post announcing his move, Andrews said, "I'm looking forward to helping NVIDIA lead the AI revolution and reach new breakthroughs for America and the world."

US-China Chip Restrictions Shape Nvidia Strategy

The hiring comes as Nvidia faces tighter U.S. export controls on its most advanced AI chips bound for China.

While Washington has restricted sales of high-end processors over security concerns, Nvidia has received licenses to export less advanced H200 chips.

Reports have indicated that although U.S. regulators have approved certain Chinese buyers for Nvidia's H200 chips, shipments have yet to materialize.

China Remains Critical Growth Market

CEO Jensen Huang has argued that limiting access to China could weaken U.S. competitiveness in AI. He has said Nvidia must continue engaging the Chinese market or risk allowing rivals to fill the gap.

Huang has also pointed to long-term opportunities in AI infrastructure, noting that global demand—including in China—remains a key driver of Nvidia's growth outlook.

Price Action: Nvidia closed at $204.87, up 2.22% and was trading in Friday's pre-market at $205.86, up 0.48%, according to Benzinga Pro.

According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, NVDA is in the 98th percentile for growth, indicating strong medium and long-term performance, though its short-term trend is weaker.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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