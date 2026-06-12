Google Reveals Why It Turned Down Trump Administration's Quantum Funding Deal: 'In This One Specific Case…'

Charina Chou, Chief Operating Officer of Google Quantum AI, disclosed at the Semafor Tech summit in San Francisco on Wednesday, "In this one specific case, I think there were various conditions that came with the funding.”

She said that those conditions would have slowed down Google’s progress towards achieving a quantum computer. Despite this, Google continues to work with the U.S. government in other areas.

“Google wants to move as quickly as we can to a quantum computer," said Chou.

She also stated that the government “can do more” to support the sector and called for increased funding for basic research. Google collaborates with many labs across the country that conduct this basic research.

She further pointed out challenges in recruiting overseas academics due to the Trump administration’s tightened immigration and visa policies. While Google hasn’t faced major recruitment issues, Chou described the climate as challenging.

Chou emphasized that attracting global talent is critical to advancing quantum technology, arguing that talent and investment will be key factors in the U.S.-China race to develop quantum computers. She also acknowledged China as a major competitor in the field.

US Bets Big On Quantum Future

The Trump administration has been actively stimulating the quantum computing sector, as part of its strategy to harness the potential of quantum computing for scientific research, economic and national security.

As part of the agreement, IBM would launch Anderon, America's first purpose-built quantum foundry to focus on advanced quantum wafer production. Alongside the U.S. government, IBM also plans to invest $1 billion in cash into Anderon, while also contributing key intellectual property, assets, and specialized talent.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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