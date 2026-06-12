Waymo Premier

In a press release published on Thursday, the Robotaxi operator touted the “Waymo Premier” subscription tier, which is an “invite-only membership program” available for a monthly fee of $29.99 to users who frequently take Waymo rides.

The program promises prioritized pickups, as well as other perks like “10% Waymo Cash back on every trip,” with cash back rising during busier hours. The service will initially be “offered to select riders in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Phoenix,” according to Waymo.

Waymo said that the program will also enable users to gain early access to Waymo Robotaxis in new service areas as it expands. Subscribers also gain “five free cancellations per month,” the Robotaxi operator said.

Waymo Acquires Apple Facility

Uber Partnership Woes?

Alphabet offers excellent Momentum, Growth and Quality while also providing a favorable price trend in the Medium and Long term.

Price Action: Alphabet shares were up 0.67% to $360.17 during the after-hours trading session on Thursday.

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