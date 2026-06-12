SpaceX IPO Drives Musk’s Wealth To Nearly $1 Trillion

SpaceX’s IPO is priced at $135 per share, dramatically increasing the value of Musk’s stake in the aerospace company.

Musk’s holdings in SpaceX are now worth about $688 billion, helping lift his overall net worth to approximately $971 billion, Business Insider reported, citing Bloomberg estimates.

Before the IPO, pricing was announced on Thursday, Musk’s net worth was at $696 billion.

Musk’s holdings in Tesla, Neuralink and The Boring Company account for much of the remainder of his fortune, with his Tesla stake alone estimated to be worth roughly $165 billion.

What SpaceX Stock Price Could Make Musk A Trillionaire?

Musk’s SpaceX stake would need to gain another $29 billion, rising from $688 billion to $717 billion, for his net worth to reach the $1 trillion mark. That would require SpaceX shares to climb from the IPO price of $135 to about $140.71 per share after trading begins, the report noted.

At the time of the company’s public debut, Musk is expected to own roughly 39% of SpaceX’s outstanding shares. He could potentially increase that ownership by another 10% if certain performance-based vesting conditions are achieved.

According to SpaceX’s June 2026 S-1 filing, Musk’s ownership excludes 1.3 billion unvested restricted shares tied to performance conditions and 237,530 shares pledged as debt collateral. He also holds 350,000 exercisable stock options.

SpaceX Valuation Surge Fuels Record Wealth Growth

Musk’s fortune has climbed 163% over the past year, driven largely by SpaceX’s soaring valuation.

Tesla has also contributed to Musk's wealth increase, with shares rising about 25.08% over the past year.

Price Action: Shares of Tesla closed at $399.15 on Thursday, up 4.6% and slipped 0.09% to $398.80 in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, TSLA scores in the 88th percentile for Growth, though the stock continues to exhibit a negative price trend across the short, medium and long-term time frames.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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