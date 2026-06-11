Google Expands Skilled Trades Training Across The US

On Thursday, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced that Google.org will invest an additional $50 million to help prepare more than 300,000 Americans for careers in skilled trades across over 20 states.

“America’s digital economy relies on our physical infrastructure and the electricians, pipefitters, welders, manufacturing workers & more who build and maintain it,” Pichai said in a post on X.

The funding will support labor unions, contractor associations and trade organizations that provide workforce training programs.

Google said the initiative will help workers gain modern certifications and skills needed for jobs tied to growing infrastructure demand.

The company added that the program builds on previous support provided to organizations such as the electrical training ALLIANCE and the Manufacturing Institute, which have trained tens of thousands of workers in electrical and manufacturing skills, including AI-related competencies.

AI Infrastructure Boom Creates Demand For Trade Workers

Google said the investment reflects a broader workforce challenge facing the U.S. as companies race to build data centers and other infrastructure needed to support AI development.

“No single entity can solve this American workforce shortage on its own,” the company said in a blog post.

According to Google, the new commitment is part of a larger effort that has seen the company provide more than $1 billion globally in training and skilling initiatives since 2022, helping over 100 million people develop digital and AI-related skills.

Google Follows Meta’s Workforce Push

Meta’s program, called America’s Workforce Academy, will launch pilot locations in Louisiana, Ohio, Indiana and Texas in 2026 and offer free training, industry-recognized credentials and pathways to employment.

Labor Market Remains Strong In May

The U.S. labor market showed resilience in May, with employers adding 172,000 jobs, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The gain in nonfarm payrolls significantly exceeded economists’ expectations of 85,000 jobs and came in just below April’s revised increase of 179,000.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.3%, in line with both forecasts and the previous month’s reading.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.3% from April, matching analyst estimates, and were up 3.4% compared with the same period a year ago.

Price Action: Shares of Alphabet’s Class A stock rose 0.39% to close at $357.77 on Thursday, while Class C shares gained 0.92% to finish at $356.56; both stocks edged higher in after-hours trading, adding 0.67% and 0.60%, respectively, according to Benzinga Pro.

According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, GOOG ranks in the 94th percentile for Quality and continues to show strong long and medium-term price trends, although its short-term trend remains relatively subdued.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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