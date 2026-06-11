Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Google logo on a glass building
June 11, 2026 11:22 PM 3 min read

Mark Zuckerberg's $115 Million Workforce Push Gets A Sunder Pichai Follow Up Act, Alphabet CEO Says Will Train 300,000 American Tradespeople

Google Expands Skilled Trades Training Across The US

On Thursday, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced that Google.org will invest an additional $50 million to help prepare more than 300,000 Americans for careers in skilled trades across over 20 states.

“America’s digital economy relies on our physical infrastructure and the electricians, pipefitters, welders, manufacturing workers & more who build and maintain it,” Pichai said in a post on X.

The funding will support labor unions, contractor associations and trade organizations that provide workforce training programs.

Google said the initiative will help workers gain modern certifications and skills needed for jobs tied to growing infrastructure demand.

The company added that the program builds on previous support provided to organizations such as the electrical training ALLIANCE and the Manufacturing Institute, which have trained tens of thousands of workers in electrical and manufacturing skills, including AI-related competencies.

AI Infrastructure Boom Creates Demand For Trade Workers

Google said the investment reflects a broader workforce challenge facing the U.S. as companies race to build data centers and other infrastructure needed to support AI development.

“No single entity can solve this American workforce shortage on its own,” the company said in a blog post.

According to Google, the new commitment is part of a larger effort that has seen the company provide more than $1 billion globally in training and skilling initiatives since 2022, helping over 100 million people develop digital and AI-related skills.

Google Follows Meta’s Workforce Push

Meta’s program, called America’s Workforce Academy, will launch pilot locations in Louisiana, Ohio, Indiana and Texas in 2026 and offer free training, industry-recognized credentials and pathways to employment.

Labor Market Remains Strong In May

The U.S. labor market showed resilience in May, with employers adding 172,000 jobs, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The gain in nonfarm payrolls significantly exceeded economists’ expectations of 85,000 jobs and came in just below April’s revised increase of 179,000.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.3%, in line with both forecasts and the previous month’s reading.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.3% from April, matching analyst estimates, and were up 3.4% compared with the same period a year ago.

Price Action: Shares of Alphabet’s Class A stock rose 0.39% to close at $357.77 on Thursday, while Class C shares gained 0.92% to finish at $356.56; both stocks edged higher in after-hours trading, adding 0.67% and 0.60%, respectively, according to Benzinga Pro.

According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, GOOG ranks in the 94th percentile for Quality and continues to show strong long and medium-term price trends, although its short-term trend remains relatively subdued.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: JHVEPhoto on Shutterstock.com

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved