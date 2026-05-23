Scaramucci Says ‘Life Is Humiliating' And Failure Is Inevitable

In a video shared on X earlier this week, Scaramucci delivered a motivational message about setbacks, resilience and personal accountability.

"Life is generally emasculating and humiliating," he said, adding that everyone eventually gets "knocked down" in life. He urged people not to dwell on mistakes or regrets and instead focus on moving forward.

Scaramucci also referenced his own career setbacks, saying he does not "kick" himself over his failed White House tenure during Trump's first administration.

"Get up, dust yourself off," he said. "Don't play the victim."

The former White House communications director served in the role for just 11 days in July 2017, a tenure that quickly became one of the most talked-about political flameouts in recent memory.

From Goldman Sachs Setback To $150 Million Fortune

Despite several high-profile career setbacks, Scaramucci built a successful career in finance.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Scaramucci's fortune is estimated at roughly $150 million. Early in his career, he was fired from Goldman Sachs for underperformance before being rehired months later.

He later founded SkyBridge Capital in 2005, turning the hedge fund-focused investment firm into a major player in alternative asset management.

Scaramucci's Relationship With Trump Eventually Collapsed

Scaramucci later became an outspoken Trump critic after leaving the administration.

He previously revealed that his final conversation with Trump in 2019 began as what he assumed was a friendly Easter call but quickly turned confrontational after Scaramucci defended press freedom in an op-ed.

According to Scaramucci, Trump accused him of being a "deep stater" during the exchange. "That was the last time we spoke," he said.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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