Nvidia Powers 52% Of Sovereign AI Projects — So Who's Really Sovereign?

The global race for AI sovereignty has a surprising frontrunner — and it’s not a country.

According to research from the Center for a New American Security (CNAS), Nvidia supplies GPUs for 52% of all tracked sovereign AI infrastructure projects worldwide, making it by far the most embedded company in the emerging sovereign AI ecosystem.

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The Sovereignty Paradox

The appeal of sovereign AI is straightforward. Governments want domestic data centers, national compute capacity and locally controlled AI systems that reduce dependence on foreign cloud providers and models.

But CNAS found that building sovereign AI infrastructure doesn’t necessarily eliminate foreign dependence. In many cases, it simply shifts it to another layer of the technology stack.

As a result, countries seeking technological independence often find themselves relying on the same American suppliers they are trying to diversify away from.

Nvidia’s Global Footprint

The company’s presence stretches across a growing list of government-backed AI projects.

CNAS identified Nvidia-powered sovereign AI infrastructure initiatives, including the Abu Dhabi Sovereign AI Cloud in the United Arab Emirates, Poland’s AGH Cyfronet Helios supercomputing project and Japan’s AI Bridging Cloud Infrastructure (ABCI) 3.0 upgrade.

Those projects span different regions and policy priorities, but they share a common denominator: Nvidia hardware sits at the heart of the compute stack.

The report’s broader conclusion is difficult to ignore. Outside of China, CNAS says it is hard to envision a sovereign compute project that is completely independent of the U.S. technology ecosystem in the near term.

The Next AI Growth Market?

For investors, the findings highlight an often-overlooked demand driver.

The irony is that many of those projects are being marketed as exercises in technological independence.

Yet if CNAS’s numbers are any indication, the world’s AI sovereignty movement still runs on Nvidia silicon. And with the company powering more than half of tracked projects, the question may no longer be which countries are becoming sovereign in AI — but how sovereign they can really be.

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