Micron said its memory and storage products remain central to growing AI demand across data centers, industrial systems, and automotive applications.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick said Micron’s investment would help expand domestic semiconductor production and support advanced manufacturing growth in the U.S.

The move is part of Micron’s $200 billion U.S. investment plan to expand domestic semiconductor manufacturing. The company said the more than $2 billion Virginia expansion will quadruple DDR4 wafer supply and support industries, including automotive, defense, aerospace, and medical devices.

Micron expects qualified 1α DRAM production from the site by the end of calendar 2026. The company also said its broader U.S. projects in Virginia, Idaho, and New York are expected to create about 90,000 jobs.

MU Technical Outlook: Momentum And Key Support Levels

From a longer-term trend perspective, MU remains in a steep uptrend. It’s trading 16.3% above its 20-day SMA ($656.03), 49% above its 50-day SMA ($512.10), and 138.9% above its 200-day SMA ($319.34).

That kind of separation typically signals strong trend control, but it also raises the bar for fresh upside—pullbacks can get sharper when buyers pause.

The moving-average structure is still constructive, with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA (bullish) and a golden cross (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA) that occurred in June 2025.

In plain terms, those crossovers suggest the longer-term trend is still pointed up, even if the stock chops around in the short run.

For momentum, MACD is the cleaner read right now. It’s below its signal line, and the histogram is negative, which points to cooling upside pressure versus the prior upswing.

That doesn’t “break” the uptrend by itself, but it does increase the odds that MU needs consolidation or a pullback before the next leg higher.

Price-wise, MU is also trading just under its 52-week high ($818.67), which can act like an overhead supply zone as early buyers take profits.

Key Resistance: $818.50 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall, sitting right at the stock’s 52-week high area

Micron Earnings Preview And Analyst Outlook

Micron Technology is slated to provide its next financial update on June 24, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : $19.11 (Up from $1.91)

: $19.11 (Up from $1.91) Revenue Estimate : $33.60 billion (Up from $9.30 billion)

: $33.60 billion (Up from $9.30 billion) Valuation: P/E of 36.0x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $620.43. Recent analyst moves include:

Citigroup : Buy (Raises forecast to $840.00) (May 19)

: Buy (Raises forecast to $840.00) (May 19) Melius Research : Buy (Raises forecast to $1100.00) (May 19)

: Buy (Raises forecast to $1100.00) (May 19) Mizuho: Outperform (Raises forecast to $800.00) (May 19)

How Micron Ranks On Growth, Value And Momentum

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Micron Technology, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : Weak (Score: 15.69) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers.

: Weak (Score: 15.69) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers. Growth : Strong (Score: 83.62) — Indicates robust growth potential.

: Strong (Score: 83.62) — Indicates robust growth potential. Quality : Strong (Score: 97.51) — Reflects a healthy balance sheet and operational efficiency.

: Strong (Score: 97.51) — Reflects a healthy balance sheet and operational efficiency. Momentum: Strong (Score: 99.45) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Micron Technology’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a strong growth and momentum profile. It indicates that while the stock may be trading at a premium, its operational quality and growth potential are compelling. Investors should consider these factors as they navigate the current market landscape.

MU ETF Exposure

Significance: Because MU carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

MU Stock Price Activity: Micron Technology shares were up 0.53% at $766.12 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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