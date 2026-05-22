Nvidia Crushes Earnings, But AI Chip Supply Crunch Looms

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Q1 Details

The chipmaker reported fiscal first-quarter revenue of $81.6 billion, up 85% year-over-year and above analyst estimates of about $79.15 billion, while adjusted earnings came in at $1.87 per share versus expectations of $1.77 per share.

Data center revenue surged to $75.2 billion, representing roughly 92% of total sales, as hyperscalers and enterprise customers continued racing to build out AI computing capacity.

"Nvidia beat analysts' estimates on both the top and bottom lines and offered second-quarter guidance better than Wall Street was expecting," Stephen Callahan, trading behavior specialist at Firstrade, told Benzinga.

"In addition, the company increased its quarterly dividend from a penny a share to 25 cents per share. That tells the market the company has a lot of confidence in its cash flow," he added.

Nvidia also authorized an additional $80 billion in share repurchases, adding another shareholder-return lever alongside the dividend increase.

Still, Callahan suggested the results may reinforce, rather than reset, the existing investor narrative around Nvidia.

"So, Nvidia is crushing it, performing on all cylinders, but that's almost expected at this point," he said. "I think there's nothing there to change the narrative."

The narrative remains centered on Nvidia's commanding position in AI accelerators and the ability of its Blackwell platform to keep pace with massive data center demand.

Management also pointed to continued strength in gross margins, with non-GAAP gross margin at 75%, while forecasting a similar level for the current quarter.

Memory Supply Concerns

Supply could become the next pressure point.

Callahan said the biggest constraint on Nvidia's growth may be the "tight supply of memory chips due to the immense global demand from hyperscalers to build AI data centers."

"While this will allow the chip makers to raise their prices, it will constrain their growth," Callahan said.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang appeared to acknowledge that supply remains a limiting factor, telling analysts on the company's earnings call that the VeraRubin system "will remain supply-constrained for the foreseeable future" amid strong demand.

CFO Colette Kress added that Nvidia is managing "ongoing supply chain challenges," while pointing to rising committed supply as evidence the company is working to meet robust market demand.

The Bottom Line

The most recent quarter highlighted a familiar tension for Nvidia investors: Fundamentals remain exceptional, but the bar is increasingly difficult to clear.

The company again demonstrated massive demand, pricing power and cash-generation capacity, yet the market may be looking for signs that supply can expand fast enough to support the next phase of AI growth.

NVDA Stock Price Activity: Nvidia stock was down 1.14% at $217 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Over the past month, NVDA has gained about 8.2% versus a 5.3% rise in the S&P 500 and is up roughly 15% year-to-date compared to the index’s 8.9% gain.

Photo: Blossom Stock Studio / Shutterstock







