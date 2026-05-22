Intel, Qualcomm Circle Tenstorrent
Reportedly, Tenstorrent has also been working with investment banks to evaluate strategic options. Bloomberg reported Tenstorrent could be valued at more than $5 billion in a deal.
INTC Extends Momentum
Intel stock is trading higher on Friday as chip stocks track a firm risk-on tape and traders continue to lean into the stock's longer-term uptrend. The Nasdaq is up 0.57% while the S&P 500 has gained 0.56%.
With the major indexes green and momentum names still in favor, Intel's move looks consistent with dip-buying behavior in a strong trend rather than a single headline-driven spike. The stock's outsized 12-month run keeps it on traders' radar when the broader market is pushing higher.
Intel is also sitting close to its recent highs, which can attract breakout-focused flows even when the day's catalyst is mostly "tape-driven." That proximity matters because nearby resistance levels often become the next decision points for short-term positioning.
Intel Analyst Outlook
The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price forecast of $77.65. Recent analyst moves include:
- Citigroup: Buy (Raises forecast to $130.00) (May 18)
- Benchmark: Buy (Raises forecast to $140.00) (May 18)
- Mizuho: Neutral (Raises forecast to $124.00) (May 12)
Top ETF Exposure
Significance: Because INTC carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.
Intel Price Action
INTC Stock Price Activity: Intel shares were up 0.92% at $119.59 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
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