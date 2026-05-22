Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) plant in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan.
May 22, 2026 6:32 AM 2 min read

Asia's AI Trade Is Expanding Beyond Taiwan Semiconductor: Analyst

AI Trade Broadens Beyond Taiwan Semiconductor

Rayliant Global Advisors CIO Jason Hsu told Bloomberg on Friday that the market is structurally rotating beyond Taiwan Semiconductor as investors seek exposure to emerging AI winners across the semiconductor ecosystem.

Swiss-Asia Financial Services portfolio manager Brian Ooi said the rise of agentic AI is reshaping chip demand because AI agents require greater CPU capacity as the industry transitions from AI training workloads toward inference-driven computing.

MediaTek, Samsung And Memory Stocks Gain Momentum

Financiere de l'Echiquier's Kevin Net told Bloomberg that his fund remains structurally underweight Taiwan Semiconductor due to portfolio concentration limits, while increasing exposure to companies such as MediaTek and Samsung.

Taiwan Semiconductor Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the July 16, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

  • EPS Estimate: $3.69 (Up from $2.47 YoY)
  • Revenue Estimate: $39.76 Billion (Up from $30.07 Billion YoY)
  • Valuation: P/E of 35.1x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $420.00. Recent analyst moves include:

  • Barclays: Overweight (Raises forecast to $470.00) (April 22)
  • DA Davidson: Buy (Maintains forecast to $450.00) (April 17)
  • Needham: Buy (Raises forecast to $480.00) (April 16)

Taiwan Semiconductor Price Action

TSM Price Action: Taiwan Semiconductor shares were up 0.31% at $408.41 during premarket trading on Friday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $421.97, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved