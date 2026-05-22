Asia's AI Trade Is Expanding Beyond Taiwan Semiconductor: Analyst

AI Trade Broadens Beyond Taiwan Semiconductor

Rayliant Global Advisors CIO Jason Hsu told Bloomberg on Friday that the market is structurally rotating beyond Taiwan Semiconductor as investors seek exposure to emerging AI winners across the semiconductor ecosystem.

Swiss-Asia Financial Services portfolio manager Brian Ooi said the rise of agentic AI is reshaping chip demand because AI agents require greater CPU capacity as the industry transitions from AI training workloads toward inference-driven computing.

MediaTek, Samsung And Memory Stocks Gain Momentum

Financiere de l'Echiquier's Kevin Net told Bloomberg that his fund remains structurally underweight Taiwan Semiconductor due to portfolio concentration limits, while increasing exposure to companies such as MediaTek and Samsung.

Taiwan Semiconductor Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the July 16, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $3.69 (Up from $2.47 YoY)

: $3.69 (Up from $2.47 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $39.76 Billion (Up from $30.07 Billion YoY)

: $39.76 Billion (Up from $30.07 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 35.1x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $420.00. Recent analyst moves include:

Barclays : Overweight (Raises forecast to $470.00) (April 22)

: Overweight (Raises forecast to $470.00) (April 22) DA Davidson : Buy (Maintains forecast to $450.00) (April 17)

: Buy (Maintains forecast to $450.00) (April 17) Needham: Buy (Raises forecast to $480.00) (April 16)

Taiwan Semiconductor Price Action

TSM Price Action: Taiwan Semiconductor shares were up 0.31% at $408.41 during premarket trading on Friday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $421.97, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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