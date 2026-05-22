Meta, Broadcom And Others Launch $125 Million UCLA AI Chip Hub

Industry Leaders Build Long-Term AI Semiconductor Ecosystem

The five-year initiative combines financial backing and in-kind support to create collaboration across chip design, manufacturing, software, packaging, advanced materials, and cloud infrastructure.

UCLA Chancellor Julio Frenk said the partnership positions UCLA to help scale semiconductor innovation while strengthening U.S. economic competitiveness and national security.

Broadcom, Applied Materials Push Co-Innovation Strategy

Broadcom Semiconductor Solutions Group President Charlie Kawwas said the initiative creates a broad semiconductor ecosystem spanning foundries, packaging, equipment, and cloud infrastructure while helping train future engineering talent.

Applied Materials CEO Gary Dickerson said tighter collaboration between academia and industry has become increasingly important as semiconductor complexity and AI development accelerate. He added that the partnership could help accelerate the commercialization of breakthrough technologies.

Meta, GlobalFoundries And Synopsys Focus On AI Infrastructure Challenges

Meta engineering executive Yee Jiun Song said the partnership will target critical AI computing challenges, including energy-efficient chip design and advanced packaging.

GlobalFoundries CEO Tim Breen said the collaboration will help address industry-wide technology challenges while strengthening U.S. semiconductor innovation and workforce development.

Synopsys CEO Sassine Ghazi said future AI systems will require deeper coordination between software, hardware, electronics, and physics to scale compute-efficient intelligence.

Hub Targets Next-Generation AI Systems And Workforce Growth

The Semiconductor Hub will focus on AI-native hardware and software, thermal management, advanced packaging, ultra-broadband communications, and next-generation computing systems for applications including robotics, autonomous vehicles, environmental monitoring, and space technologies.

The initiative will also fund doctoral research and yearlong internships with participating companies. Park said combining faculty mentorship with direct industry experience could help students build stronger engineering and research careers.

Major technology companies continue ramping up AI infrastructure spending as demand for computing power accelerates across the industry, according to CNBC's Jim Cramer.

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