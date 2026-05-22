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Elon Musk is a businessman known for his key roles in Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter. New York, US - 26 Mar 2025
May 22, 2026 4:19 AM 3 min read

Tesla Model S Sparked Elon Musk's AI, Robotics And Space Revolution: 'Little Did We Know,' Says Cathie Wood

Little Did We Know

Wood, on Thursday, quoted a post on X that showed Tesla Board member Ira Ehrenpreis recreating a moment from the Tesla Model S launch in 2012.

“Little did we know in 2012 that Tesla's Model S would lead not only to an energy storage revolution but also to the convergence of robotics, AI, and space exploration,” Wood said.

She also outlined Musk and SpaceX’s push towards lunar and Mars exploration endeavors. “Always grateful to @elonmusk, and to @IraEhrenpreis who has been by his side,” she said.

Tesla Model S, X Sunset

SpaceX IPO, $28.5 Trillion Opportunity

SpaceX also revealed a potential $28.5 trillion total addressable market (TAM) for the commercial space flight giant in its latest filings, with artificial intelligence comprising the biggest opportunity at over $26.5 trillion for SpaceX.

Possible Impact On TSLA?

Benzinga Edge Rankings show that Tesla scores well on the Growth and Quality metrics and offers a favorable price trend in the Long Term.

Price Action: Tesla shares were up 0.43% at $419.66 during the overnight trading session after market close on Thursday.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock.com

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