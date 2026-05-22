Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) CEO Jim Farley on Thursday outlined the automaker’s renewed push towards expanding in the European market with multiple new vehicles and powertrains.

Seven New Vehicles, Including New Bronco, EVs

In a post on X, Farley outlined that Ford would be “launching 7 new vehicles for our European customers.” He then listed that Ford would bring the Ranger Super Duty, as well as the all-electric Transit City van, to the region.

Ford will also be bringing over “5 passenger vehicles” to Europe, “including a new multi-energy Bronco, an electric hatch, a small electric SUV, and two multi-energy rally-bred crossover models.”

Tesla, BYD In Europe

Ford’s Battery Push

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Ford offers satisfactory Momentum and provides a favorable price trend in the short and long term.

F Stock Price Activity: Ford Motor shares were up 0.14% at $13.69 during the after-hours trading session on Thursday.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

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