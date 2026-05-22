AOC Raises Concerns Over Meta Data Center Water Impact

During a congressional hearing, Ocasio-Cortez questioned the Environmental Protection Agency's assistant administrator for water, Jess Kramer, about whether the agency had received complaints related to data center construction and drinking water quality.

The New York Democrat later pointed to complaints from residents in Morgan County, Georgia, near one of Meta's data center projects.

She alleged that heavy construction activity, including land clearing and blasting, coincided with deteriorating well water conditions in nearby homes.

Holding up jars of murky brown water during the hearing, Ocasio-Cortez said families in the area were now relying on bottled water for cooking and bathing.

"We cannot take water for granted," she wrote in a post on X.

She also said that some residents experienced falling water pressure and appliance failures, while nearby utility bills could rise by as much as 33%.

EPA Says It Will Review Complaints

Kramer acknowledged the EPA is aware of broader concerns surrounding water availability linked to expanding data center infrastructure, but said specific water quality complaints tied to such construction had not previously been brought to her attention.

"As soon as I get back to the office, I will be looking into exactly what you’ve just talked about," Kramer said during the hearing, adding that ensuring EPA water quality standards are met remains a priority.

The EPA official did not confirm whether Meta's project caused the alleged issues.

Meta did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

AI Data Center Expansion Faces Growing Scrutiny

The exchange comes as the federal government pushes to accelerate artificial intelligence infrastructure development across the United States.

According to a press release from Ocasio-Cortez's office, the administration issued an executive order in July 2025 aimed at speeding up federal permitting for data center projects.

Earlier this month, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin proposed allowing certain pre-construction activities before final environmental permits are approved.

Critics argue that the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure could strain local water resources and environmental protections.

Price Action: META shares closed Thursday at $607.38, up 0.38% for the day and rose another 0.18% to $608.50 in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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