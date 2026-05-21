Nvidia Just Opened A $1.9 Billion Position In A Critical AI Supplier

What Does Nvidia See In Coherent?

Nvidia’s GPUs are a key part of the AI revolution, but large AI clusters increasingly depend on another critical technology: optical networking.

As AI data centers scale to hundreds of thousands—and eventually millions—of GPUs, moving vast amounts of information between servers has become one of the industry’s biggest technical challenges. Coherent is one of the key suppliers of optical transceivers, lasers and networking components that help shuttle data across those systems.

In other words, AI models are only as fast as the infrastructure connecting the hardware running them.

The investment suggests Nvidia may be positioning itself around one of the next major bottlenecks in AI: networking capacity.

A Growing Infrastructure Portfolio

The Coherent investment also fits a broader pattern emerging from Nvidia’s filings, which show it is increasingly active as an investor.

The company already owns stakes in:

Taken together, the portfolio looks less like a collection of unrelated stock picks and more like a roadmap of the AI ecosystem.

Now Coherent joins that list.

Looking Beyond GPUs

Nvidia disclosed a $42.3 billion private-company investment portfolio, up sharply from a year earlier, alongside more than $30 billion in marketable equity securities. Together, the figures suggest Nvidia is no longer just participating in the AI boom through chip sales.

Instead, the company appears to be investing across multiple layers of the AI value chain.

For investors, the Coherent position may be the clearest signal yet that Nvidia sees opportunity beyond GPUs. As AI models become larger and data centers become more complex, the next winners may not just be the companies creating intelligence—but the ones ensuring that intelligence can move fast enough across the network.

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