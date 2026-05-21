CoreWeave Inc‘s (NASDAQ:CRWV) share price spiked as GF Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $162 price forecast.

GF Securities analyst Michelle Jing said CoreWeave's early leadership in GPU deployment, exclusive AI focus, and long-term agreements with major hyperscalers position the company as a potential long-term beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom.

Jing pointed to accelerating AI data center demand, lower financing costs, and rising GPU rental pricing as key drivers of future growth.

Analysts Highlight Large Neocloud Opportunity

Jing said global AI data-center capacity could grow from about 122 gigawatts in 2025 to 283 gigawatts by 2030 as companies, including OpenAI and Anthropic, expand operations.

She also estimated the addressable market for neocloud providers could reach roughly $1.7 trillion between 2026 and 2030 after factoring in enterprise and sovereign AI demand.

Profitability Outlook Improves

GF Securities said CoreWeave's path to profitability appears stronger than previously expected. As large customer contracts mature, the company should reach profitability by 2028.

Why the company matters right now is simple: CoreWeave is a modern cloud infrastructure company. It offers NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) GPUs and other essential AI hardware,

As AI workloads scale, access to high-performance GPU compute and efficient infrastructure becomes a bottleneck. CoreWeave is essentially a picks-and-shovels provider to that demand.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the August 11, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $-1.19 (Down from a loss of 27 cents YoY)

: $-1.19 (Down from a loss of 27 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $2.56 Billion (Up from $1.21 Billion YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $133.84. Recent analyst moves include:

DA Davidson : Downgraded to Neutral (Lowers Target to $100.00) (May 18)

: Downgraded to Neutral (Lowers Target to $100.00) (May 18) Citigroup : Buy (Raises Target to $158.00) (May 14)

: Buy (Raises Target to $158.00) (May 14) Cantor Fitzgerald: Overweight (Raises Target to $167.00) (May 11)

Price Action

CRWV Stock Price Activity: CoreWeave shares were up 4.22% at $105.55 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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