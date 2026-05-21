Jensen Huang's Other AI Empire Is Now Worth $42 Billion

Buried in the company’s latest Form 10-Q is a striking figure: Nvidia’s non-marketable equity securities—essentially its private-company investments—swelled to $42.3 billion as of April 26, up from $22.3 billion a year earlier.

Source: Nvidia 10-Q SEC filing

The scale of the increase is remarkable. During the quarter alone, Nvidia deployed $17.9 billion into private companies, helping transform what many investors view as a chipmaker into something that increasingly resembles an AI-focused investment fund.

Nvidia’s $200 Million-A-Day AI Shopping Spree

The pace of investment may be the most eye-catching detail.

Nvidia’s $17.9 billion of additions during the quarter works out to nearly $200 million per day, a deployment rate that rivals some of the largest venture capital firms in Silicon Valley.

The company did not disclose the names of the private companies behind the investments, leaving investors guessing where exactly Nvidia is placing its bets. What the filing does show is that the company isn’t slowing down. Nvidia reported an additional $27 billion of investment commitments, representing future capital it has agreed to deploy.

Taken together, Nvidia’s existing private portfolio and future commitments represent nearly $70 billion of exposure to private-company investments.

Nvidia: Profiting From More Than GPUs The filing also suggests Nvidia’s investment strategy is already paying off.

The company disclosed $2.6 billion of unrealized gains on private investments during the quarter and reported cumulative unrealized gains of $5.3 billion across its non-marketable equity portfolio. By comparison, cumulative unrealized losses and impairments totaled just $199 million.

Meanwhile, Nvidia generated approximately $15.9 billion of other income during the quarter, driven largely by gains from its investment holdings.

The broader balance sheet tells a similar story. Alongside its $42.3 billion private-company portfolio, Nvidia also held roughly $30.2 billion of marketable equity securities.

For years, Nvidia’s fortunes have been tied to selling chips to AI companies. The latest filing suggests the company has found another way to benefit from the boom: owning pieces of the ecosystem itself.

In other words, Nvidia isn’t just financing the AI revolution with GPUs anymore. It’s increasingly becoming one of its biggest investors.

Photo: jamesonwu1972 from Shutterstock