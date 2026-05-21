Cartesian SPAC Factorial Forges Global Agreements With Drone Integrators

The partnerships target commercial, industrial, and defense drone systems as Factorial looks to replace traditional lithium-ion batteries.

The solid-state battery developer is advancing its planned merger with SPAC Cartesian Growth Corporation III (NASDAQ:CGCT) .

The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Global Drone Integrator Expansion

The collaborations will support the integration of Factorial's battery cells into unmanned aerial system (UAS) pack systems. The company cited growing demand for longer-range, higher-power, and mission-critical drone operations.

In the U.S., KULR Technology will optimize Factorial's cells for demanding flight environments. KULR develops thermal management and battery safety systems.

Netherlands-based Tulip Tech has begun developing battery packs for the first phase of European integration.

South Korea's JRES is leading deployment efforts for commercial and industrial drones in the Asia-Pacific.

Solid-State Battery Performance

Factorial said its solid-state and lithium metal technology delivers both high energy density and high power output without the trade-offs of conventional lithium-ion batteries.

The technology is designed to support longer-range flights, rapid takeoff capability, sustained thrust, and reliable performance across extreme temperatures.

The announcement follows demonstrations by KULR and Tulip at the XPONENTIAL 2026 conference in Detroit. The companies showcased initial battery packs powered by Factorial cells.

Strategic Partnerships and Scale-Up

The company said the expansion builds on strategic partnerships and investments involving IQT, POSCO Future M, and Philenergy.

Factorial is scaling the deployment of its battery technology across drone and robotics markets.

"As a U.S. leader in next generation batteries, we see firsthand how quickly the market is moving, and this global network reflects exactly that momentum," CEO Siyu Huang said.

"Teams across three continents aren't just exploring our technology; they're deploying it."

SPAC Merger Progress

Last week, Factorial and Cartesian Growth said the SEC declared effective their merger registration statement before a May 27 shareholder vote. The companies expect to close the transaction in June at an implied combined valuation of about $1.5 billion.

Following the merger, Nasdaq will list the combined company under the symbols "FAC" and "FACWW."

Price Action: KULR Technology Group shares were down 1.38% at $3.57, and Cartesian Growth Corp III shares were up 0.19% at $10.42 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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