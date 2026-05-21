Nokia Targets AI Infrastructure Market With New Innovation Lab

The new facility is aimed at accelerating co-innovation with AI and cloud partners and advancing next-generation networking solutions for AI infrastructure.

The lab will act as a collaboration hub focused on developing advanced AI networking technologies, architectures, and ecosystems with multiple partners to help shape future data center networking.

Nokia is launching an AI Networking Innovation Lab aimed at co-innovating with partners and speeding up "AI-native" data center networking. It positions the effort around the demands of large-scale AI training and distributed, real-time inference.

The company says the lab brings together AI networking protocols, switching silicon and hardware platforms, plus new architectural concepts, with joint validation across a partner ecosystem.

Initial technology collaborators in the lab include AMD, Everpure, Keysight Technologies, Lenovo, Nscale, Supermicro, and WEKA, among others.

Progress On Broadband Device Deployments

On Monday, the company disclosed progress on the regulatory front that can help keep U.S. broadband device deployments moving without disruption.

Nokia says it has secured FCC approval for its in-home broadband devices, a step that supports "uninterrupted deployments across the U.S."

The company expects to keep customer rollouts on track by clearing a key regulatory requirement for this device category.

Nokia Stock Technical Levels To Watch

From a longer-term trend view, Nokia is still in a strong uptrend: the stock is trading 5.4% above its 20-day SMA ($12.88), 29% above its 50-day SMA ($10.52), 54.8% above its 100-day SMA ($8.77), and 90.6% above its 200-day SMA ($7.12). That "stack" of moving averages, plus the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA and the golden cross (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA), keeps the primary trend constructive.

Momentum is the part that looks less clean right now: MACD is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which points to upside pressure cooling versus the prior upswing. In plain English, when MACD sits below its signal line, it often means buyers are losing control unless the price can re-accelerate.

Nokia Earnings Preview for July 2026

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the July 23, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 7 cents (Up from 4 cents YoY)

: 7 cents (Up from 4 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $5.62 Billion (Up from $5.15 Billion YoY)

: $5.62 Billion (Up from $5.15 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 83.5x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $10.33. Recent analyst moves include:

Argus Research : Upgraded to Buy (Target $15.00) (April 27)

: Upgraded to Buy (Target $15.00) (April 27) Morgan Stanley : Initiated with Overweight (Target $8.00) (February 9)

: Initiated with Overweight (Target $8.00) (February 9) JP Morgan: Overweight (Raises Target to $8.00) (December 1, 2025)

Nokia's ETF Exposure: QTUM, UFOX, NXTG

Significance: Because NOK carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

NOK Price Action: Nokia shares were trading lower by 0.30% at $13.58 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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