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New York City, New York - August 5 2025: Rigetti Computing Quantum Technology Logo On Smartphone With Blue LED Circuit Board And Quantum Chip Design
May 21, 2026 7:52 AM 2 min read

Why Are Infleqtion, D-Wave Quantum, Rigetti Computing Shares Surging In Thursday Pre-Market?

The Commerce Department will also reportedly acquire equity stakes in each of these firms as part of the deal, as per the report.

The U.S. government is fast-tracking its plans to stimulate the burgeoning quantum computing sector, reported the Wall Street Journal on Thursday. 

Global Foundries and IBM shares climbed 14.79% and 6.69%, respectively, in the pre-market trading session.

The Commerce Department did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comments.

US Chips Act Funds Quantum Stakes

This reported financial injection is part of the Trump administration’s strategy to harness the transformative potential of quantum computing for scientific research, prioritizing it for economic and national security. The funding is sourced from the 2022 Chips and Science Act, which also allocates funds for early-stage technology projects.

The move follows similar reports in October about the Trump administration talking with several U.S. quantum computing firms to exchange federal funding for government equity stakes. Initial grants were expected to start at around $10 million per company, with firms such as Quantum Computing Inc. and Atom Computing reportedly evaluating similar arrangements.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock

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