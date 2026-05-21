LiveRamp Stock's Momentum Score Soars After Publicis Groupe Agrees To Acquire Company In All-Cash Deal

LiveRamp Holdings Inc (NYSE:RAMP) saw a sharp surge in its momentum score, jumping from 46.78 to 87.15 on a week-over-week basis.

A momentum score is a metric used to gauge how strongly a stock is trending based on recent price changes and trading volume, reflecting the strength and direction of its current trend.

Publicis Acquires LiveRamp In $2.1 Billion AI Data Deal

The all-cash transaction represented a total equity value of $2.546 billion, including $379 million in net cash.

The deal combined LiveRamp's data collaboration platform with Publicis assets, including Epsilon's identity technology and Marcel's AI capabilities, to help clients securely connect data, generate insights and build AI agents.

Publicis said the acquisition expanded its addressable market and supported long-term growth, while LiveRamp continued operating as a neutral and interoperable platform.

Following the acquisition, LiveRamp was set to remain led by CEO Scott Howe, who reported to Publicis Groupe CEO Arthur Sadoun, with the transaction expected to close by the end of 2026.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings now provide a detailed view of LiveRamp Holdings's price structure, showing that its short-, medium- and long-term trends have all turned positive based on the latest data.

Analyst Reaction To LiveRamp Deal

Analyst Rich Greenfield said that with LiveRamp under Publicis Groupe, Publicis may be building a "walled garden" in advertising by controlling identity, data, and targeting internally.

He added that this shift could reduce reliance on external platforms and lower the need to pay premium fees to companies like The Trade Desk.

Separately, Trace Cohen supported the acquisition, saying agencies increasingly need access to data and calling the deal a major move that signals more data-focused acquisitions across the industry.

Price Action

Liveramp Holdings closed at $37.73, up 0.13% on Wednesday, and is down 0.21% in pre-market trading on Thursday at the time of writing.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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