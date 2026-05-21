Tesla Rolls Out FSD In China

In a post on X on Wednesday, Tesla’s official handle posted a list of countries where the Supervised FSD service was available.

The list includes the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, China, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, as well as the Netherlands and Lithuania. The list takes the total number of countries offering FSD technology to 10.

Tesla did not provide other details about the technology in the post, nor did it expand on the rollout of the service in China. For years, Tesla’s FSD service remained ambiguous in the Chinese market, with customers only allowed to access Autopilot due to FSD’s lack of regulatory approval.

Tesla currently offers “Intelligently Assisted Driving” in the Chinese market, according to the official website, for RMB 64,000 (approximately $9,400).

Tesla’s China Woes

Trump-Xi Meet

Following Trump’s visit to China, where the President was accompanied by various CEOs, including Musk, Xi assured that the Chinese market would open wider to U.S. investments.

Benzinga Edge Rankings show that Tesla scores well on the Growth and Quality metrics. It also offers a favorable price trend in the Long Term.

Price Action: Tesla shares surged 1.56% at $423.75 during pre-market trading on Thursday.

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