AI Governance Debate Intensifies

On Wednesday, in a post on X, Prince said he was approached "informally" about potentially joining the board of Anthropic but declined.

He added, "I wasn't interested and wouldn't have been a good fit."

He also wrote that he sent Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and co-founder Daniela Amodei a copy of Aristotle's Politics, saying, "Unfortunately, I worry they've been too busy to read it."

Prince shared a clip of Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei discussing how AI could reshape economic opportunity and political ideology.

Amodei said policymakers and tech leaders will need to address regional inequality and economic concentration, arguing that growth should not remain limited to hubs like Silicon Valley.

He added, "Ideology will not survive the nature of this technology. It won't survive reality," and suggested AI's effects could force bipartisan agreement on policy solutions.

Altman, Anthropic, Kelly Call For AI Guardrails

Earlier, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman released a policy paper urging governments to tax AI-driven profits, expand safety nets, and potentially create a public wealth fund to distribute AI-generated gains.

He also suggested shorter workweeks, real-time labor tracking, and stronger safeguards for high-risk AI systems.

Anthropic contributed $20 million to Public First Action to support bipartisan AI governance, emphasizing flexible regulation to address risks such as cyberattacks and misuse in biological threats while maintaining U.S. leadership in AI development.

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) warned that AI would reshape the economy and national security, calling for "commonsense guardrails" to protect workers, privacy, and security without slowing innovation.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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