Coinbase AI Compliance Overhaul

On Wednesday, in a post on X, Armstrong said Coinbase rebuilt "essentially every workflow" in its compliance division with AI integrated into core operations.

"We're seeing great results using AI to update how we do compliance, a high stakes area of the company," Armstrong wrote.

He added that the changes created "huge efficiency unlocks," including "90% faster restriction resolution times."

According to Armstrong, AI now handles much of the repetitive compliance work, while human employees continue overseeing final decisions.

"Humans still validate every outcome to maintain security and optimize models, but AI does most of the heavy lifting on repetitive work, freeing up human time for higher level decisions," he said.

AI Reshapes Jobs, Workflows And Career Growth

He said AI had already become part of Nvidia workflows and boosted productivity by automating routine tasks.

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said the goal was to help enterprises scale AI safely and efficiently.

She said workers must demonstrate AI competency to advance, even as broader industry adoption remains uneven.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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