Nvidia Says AI Inference Business Is Growing Rapidly

Speaking during Nvidia's first-quarter earnings call, Huang said the company is "growing share in inference very, very quickly," pointing to the rising number of frontier AI companies entering the market and increasingly relying on Nvidia infrastructure.

Inference refers to the stage where trained AI models generate responses, power chatbots, process searches and handle real-world applications.

Huang said Nvidia's customer base has expanded beyond traditional hyperscalers, citing companies such as Anthropic, Perplexity AI and AI coding startup Cursor.

"The number of frontier model companies has grown," Huang said during the call.

Anthropic Partnership Boosts Nvidia's AI Expansion

"The amount of capacity that we are going to bring online for Anthropic this year and next year is going to be quite significant," Huang said.

He added that Nvidia previously had limited exposure to Anthropic workloads, making the expansion especially meaningful for its inference business.

Vera Rubin Could Surpass Blackwell, Huang Says

Huang also projected strong demand for Nvidia's next-generation Vera Rubin AI architecture, which is expected to succeed the Blackwell platform. "VeraRubin is going to be even more successful than Grace Blackwell at this point."

"Every single frontier model company will jump on Vera Rubin from the get-go," Huang said, adding that the platform is already off to a "tremendous start."

The Nvidia CEO also said the company remains dominant in "physical AI," including robotics and autonomous systems, a market he said Nvidia serves "practically" alone today.

Nvidia Q1 Revenue Jumps 85%, Q2 Outlook Beats Estimates

Nvidia posted first-quarter revenue of $81.615 billion, marking an 85% increase from a year earlier and surpassing analysts' expectations of $78.796 billion.

The AI chip giant also reported adjusted earnings of $1.87 per share, ahead of Wall Street estimates of $1.76 per share.

For the second quarter, Nvidia projected revenue between $89.18 billion and $92.820 billion, topping the Street consensus forecast of $86.620 billion.

Price Action: NVDA shares closed Wednesday up 1.30% at $223.47 and slipped 1.26% to $220.66 in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings place NVDA in the 98th percentile for Growth, while the stock continues to show a positive trend across its short, medium and long-term price trends.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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