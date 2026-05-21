Testing Tesla Cybertruck's Wade Mode Got This Man Arrested—But What Exactly Is It And How Does It Work?

Grapevine PD Arrests Cybertruck Owner

In a post on the social media platform X on Tuesday, the Grapevine Police Department issued an update saying that they had arrested a Cybertruck owner after the owner drove into the Grapevine Lake, where the “Cybertruck was stranded in the water.”

The police said that the driver “drove into the lake” to test the ‘Wade Mode’ feature when “the vehicle became disabled,” adding that the passengers had abandoned the vehicle when it became stuck in the water.

Videos on social media showcase the Cybertruck getting stuck in the water and passengers abandoning the vehicle before it appears to sink deeper into the lake. The vehicle was then pulled out of the lake and lifted via cranes, the videos show.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time someone has attempted to drive the vehicle in the lake. A video posted by influencer Sawyer Merritt last year showcased a Cybertruck being driven into the same lake in Texas, but the vehicle did not get stuck in the lake in this instance.

What Is Wade Mode?

Tesla’s Wade Mode on the Cybertruck is an off-road mode that lets the vehicle drive in shallow rivers or creeks up to a maximum depth of 32 inches and speeds of 20 mph. The Wade Mode, according to Tesla, raises the Cybertruck’s ride height and pressurizes the battery when driving through water.

Tesla has outlined that the Wade Mode’s duration is limited to 30 minutes. “It is your responsibility to gauge the depth of any body of water before entering. Damage or water ingress to Cybertruck as a result of driving in water is not covered by the warranty,” the owner’s manual says.

Tesla’s Cybertruck Woes

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