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Elon Musk
May 21, 2026 1:40 AM 3 min read

James May Blasts Tesla Diner As 'Massively' Expensive: 'No Wonder' Elon Musk Is The World's Richest Man

May Says Diner Misses American Spirit

May visited the Tesla Diner with co-host Lucy Brown in a video posted to his YouTube channel, "James May's Planet Gin." The site combines a Supercharger station, diner and drive-in theater at 7001 Santa Monica Blvd. in West Hollywood, according to Tesla.

May summed up the experience bluntly, describing it as “just a supercharging station like the one at fleet services on the M3. And to be honest, not very true to the spirit of the American diner,” adding, “That had the feel of it like someone who’s an expert at playing Baroque harpsichord having a go at jazz. It just doesn’t work."

Food And Prices Draw Sharp Criticism

May described the interior as "clever" but "sterile" and mocked having to order a visible cookie through an app. He also expected waitresses on roller skates but instead saw heavy security.

Benzinga reached out to Tesla for comment but did not receive a response by publication time.

Musk Still Plans More Diners

The trip doubled as an opportunity to critique the car he drove. May found his way to the diner in a Tesla Model Y Long Range while trying the vehicle's self-driving features. He has also previously discussed his likes and complaints about the Model 3.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that TSLA stock maintains a strong price trend performance metric over the short, medium and long terms, with a poor value ranking.

Photo: Frederic Legrand – COMEO on Shutterstock.com

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