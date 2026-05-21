Meta Layoffs Spark AI Job Loss Debate

In a post on X, Sanders criticized the company's workforce cuts and questioned how AI could affect workers across the broader economy.

"Today, Meta is firing thousands of workers to replace them with AI," Sanders wrote. "If Mark Zuckerberg is willing to lay off 10% of his own employees, what do you think his AI will do to the average American worker?"

The layoffs represent nearly 10% of Meta's workforce.

The company employed more than 78,000 workers at the end of 2025 and had already announced plans to eliminate thousands of roles and close roughly 6,000 open positions as it shifts resources toward AI development and infrastructure.

Meta did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Sanders Invites Workers To Share AI Impact Stories

As ranking member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, Sanders also called on workers affected by AI and robotics to submit personal stories through a Senate outreach form.

"I want to hear from workers whose jobs are being impacted by artificial intelligence and robotics," Sanders said in the post.

Meta Doubles Down On AI Spending

This week, Meta also informed employees that around 7,000 workers would be reassigned to newly created AI-focused organizations.

Price Action: Meta shares closed Wednesday at $605.06, up 0.41% and slipped 0.24% to $603.60 in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, META scores in the 89th percentile for Growth, although the stock remains in a negative trend across short, medium and long-term periods.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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