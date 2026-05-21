Anthropic Reportedly Nears First Quarterly Profit As Revenue Surges Past $10 Billion: Report

Anthropic is reportedly on track to post its first quarterly operating profit as booming demand for its Claude AI models drives revenue sharply higher. It has also agreed to a multibillion-dollar infrastructure partnership with SpaceX.

Anthropic Revenue Growth Accelerates Amid AI Boom

The San Francisco-based AI startup told investors that revenue for the June quarter could climb to at least $10.9 billion, Reuters reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

This is more than double the roughly $4.8 billion it generated during the March quarter.

The company is also expected to report an operating profit of approximately $559 million, marking a rare profitability milestone in the capital-intensive artificial intelligence sector.

Anthropic did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Anthropic's rapid growth has been fueled by enterprises and developers increasingly adopting Claude for software coding, automation and cybersecurity-related tasks.

The report said some companies are also using the startup's "Mythos" AI model to identify vulnerabilities in computer code.

SpaceX Emerges As AI Compute Provider

Earlier on Wednesday, a filing tied to SpaceX revealed that Anthropic agreed to pay the Elon Musk-led company about $1.25 billion per month through May 2029 for access to AI computing capacity.

The agreement covers SpaceX's Colossus and Colossus II AI data center clusters. Either company can terminate the arrangement with 90 days' notice.

Meanwhile, SpaceX's AI segment reportedly posted a $2.5 billion operating loss in the March quarter despite generating $818 million in revenue.

In April, it was reported that Anthropic’s rival, OpenAI, fell short of its internal revenue and user growth targets.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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