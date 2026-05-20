Earlier this week, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci shared a story about how a waiter he once tipped later turned out to be a multimillion-dollar prospect.

Early Struggles After Goldman Sachs

Scaramucci said the experience dates back to his early days after leaving Goldman Sachs at age 32, when he was trying to build his own investment firm and had limited financial resources.

During that period, he joined the Harvard Club, which he admitted was partly driven by ego and networking ambitions.

He recalled wanting people to know he had attended Harvard while he met prospective clients over breakfast.

Waiter Named Joaquin, Unexpected $35 Million Revelation

While frequenting the club, Scaramucci said he regularly interacted with a waiter named Joaquin, whom he described as kind and professional.

Over several years of polite exchanges and tipping, he viewed him simply as part of the staff while focusing on pitching his new business.

The dynamic shifted when Joaquin approached him and asked a surprising question about money management.

"He says, ‘You manage money, right?'" Scaramucci recalled. "‘We’ve had a personal injury situation in my family and we’ve just come into 35 million dollars,' he said … ‘Would you be willing to manage this money for me and my family.'"

Scaramucci said he was struck by the moment, noting, "The guy busing my table had a higher net worth than I did."

A Lesson in Perspective and Kindness

Although he ultimately referred Joaquin to another investment professional, Scaramucci said the encounter left a lasting impression.

"Be good to people. All of it comes back around," he said, framing the story as a reminder that assumptions about status can be misleading and that everyday interactions can lead to unexpected opportunities.

Net Worth, Goldman Sachs, SkyBridge And White House Role

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Scaramucci's net worth at roughly $150 million.

Early in his career at Goldman Sachs, he was dismissed during his first year for underperformance, before being rehired just two months later.

In 2005, he went on to found SkyBridge Capital, a global alternative investment firm focused on hedge fund strategies.

Widely known by his nickname "The Mooch," Scaramucci drew national attention for his brief tenure as White House communications director under President Donald Trump in July 2017, a role he held for just 11 days.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock/ Al Teich