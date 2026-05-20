What Is Going On With Arm Stock On Wednesday?

PHLX Semiconductor Sector gained over 4% on Wednesday.

• ARM Holdings stock is approaching key resistance levels. What’s driving ARM to record levels?

Bernstein Initiation Boosts Arm Shares

Bernstein initiated coverage on Arm with an Outperform rating and a $300 price target earlier this week, helping drive the stock sharply higher.

Analyst David Dai said the AI market is shifting from chatbot-driven applications toward agentic AI systems.

Dai argued that Arm stands to benefit structurally from rising CPU demand tied to agentic AI, given the company's power-efficiency advantages.

Record Quarterly Results Support Momentum

The rally also followed Arm's record fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results earlier this month.

The company reported quarterly revenue of $1.49 billion, up 20% year over year.

Licensing revenue climbed 29% to $819 million, marking the strongest quarterly revenue performance in Arm's history.

CEO Highlights Rising AGI CPU Demand

CEO Rene Haas said during the company's earnings call that committed customer demand for Arm's AGI CPU exceeded $2 billion across fiscal 2027 and 2028.

The figure more than doubled from the $1 billion demand level disclosed only six weeks earlier at launch.

Arm stock dropped after its quarterly results, after the company warned that supply constraints could limit near-term AI chip growth, even as executives highlighted rising demand for Arm-based AI infrastructure and cloud computing platforms.

Supply Constraints Limit Near-Term Growth

Arm said the current supply capacity can satisfy only about half of the demand for its AI-focused data center CPUs.

Haas said the company is working to secure additional wafer, packaging, memory and testing capacity.

CFO Jason Child said Arm still expects initial AGI CPU production revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter while maintaining long-term targets for $15 billion in AGI CPU revenue and $10 billion in IP revenue by fiscal 2031.

Arm Sees Agentic AI Expanding CPU Demand

Haas said agent-driven AI workloads are increasing the importance of CPUs in AI infrastructure.

He said Arm's AGI CPU targets a data center CPU opportunity exceeding $100 billion by 2030.

Haas added that the chip delivers more than twice the performance per rack compared with x86 systems and could reduce AI data center capital spending by up to $10 billion per gigawatt.

Arm also said customer demand for the AGI CPU exceeded $2 billion across fiscal 2027 and 2028.

Hyperscalers Expand Arm Adoption

Arm executives highlighted growing partnerships with major cloud and AI companies.

Haas said Meta serves as a lead co-development partner for AI infrastructure.

He also pointed to deployments involving Nvidia, Amazon’s Amazon Web Services, Alphabet’s Google, Microsoft and OpenAI.

Child added that Arm-based server chips helped data center royalty revenue more than double year over year, while annualized contract value increased 22%.

ARM Price Action: ARM Holdings shares were up 14.26% at $254.97 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock