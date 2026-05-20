BlackBerry Shares Rise After Major US Government Security Certification Milestone

• BlackBerry stock is showing upward bias. What’s ahead for BB stock?

AtHoc Earns FedRAMP Class D High Recertification

BlackBerry completed its 2026 Class D (High) recertification under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program. The company said it is the only Critical Event Management provider to achieve this standard.

U.S. government requirements and investment in emergency notification and crisis coordination systems continue to increase.

The trend reinforces BlackBerry's focus on secure communications for federal agencies and critical infrastructure.

Security Standards and Government Trust

The recertification highlights BlackBerry AtHoc's security standards and operational reliability. The platform is trusted by 80% of U.S. federal agencies for crisis communications and incident management.

FedRAMP Class D (High) applies to cloud services handling sensitive U.S. government data where security failures could severely impact operations or public safety.

BlackBerry said upgrades to the AtHoc Command Center improve response coordination, personnel tracking, and operational control during emergencies.

Share Buyback Program

BlackBerry launched a new share buyback program on May 12, authorizing the repurchase of up to 26.8 million shares over one year.

The company said the program reflects management's belief that the stock does not fully represent BlackBerry's business value and growth potential. BlackBerry also expects positive operating cash flow starting in 2027.

BB Technical Outlook: Key Support, Resistance and Momentum

The stock’s current price of $6.20 is 7.4% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $5.78, indicating a bullish short-term trend.

However, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is below its signal line, suggesting momentum is fading, which could lead to further downward pressure unless the stock can reclaim that baseline.

Key Resistance : $6.50 — Nearby level where rebounds can stall.

: $6.50 — Nearby level where rebounds can stall. Key Support: $5.78 — The 20-day SMA, which could act as a critical support level if the stock continues to decline.

BlackBerry Earnings Preview: Date, Estimates and Analyst Ratings

BlackBerry to provide its next financial update on June 23 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : 3 cents (Up from 2 cents year-over-year)

: 3 cents (Up from 2 cents year-over-year) Revenue Estimate : $137.85 million (Up from $121.70 million YoY)

: $137.85 million (Up from $121.70 million YoY) Valuation: P/E of 69.0x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with a consensus price target of $5.02. Recent analyst moves include:

Canaccord Genuity : Hold (Lowers target to $4.40 on April 10)

: Hold (Lowers target to $4.40 on April 10) RBC Capital : Sector Perform (Maintains target to $4.50 on April 10)

: Sector Perform (Maintains target to $4.50 on April 10) Canaccord Genuity: Hold (Maintains target to $4.60 on Dec. 19, 2025)

BB Stock Price Activity: BlackBerry shares were up 0.64% at $6.25 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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