What's Going On With Super Micro Stock On Wednesday?

• Super Micro Computer stock is among today’s top performers. Why are SMCI shares rallying?

NVIDIA Earnings Drive AI Infrastructure Optimism

The AI complex is in focus as Nvidia is scheduled to report results today, with Wall Street looking for $78.67 billion in revenue and $1.76 in earnings per share.

Commentary in the market is split between caution about supply constraints that limit upside surprises and the view that Nvidia remains a key barometer for AI infrastructure spending.

Semiconductor Rally Lifts Super Micro

The PHLX Semiconductor Sector is up over 3% on Wednesday.

Technical Analysis

From a trend perspective, Super Micro is back above its key short- and medium-term reference points: it's trading 6.5% above the 20-day SMA ($30.21), 16% above the 50-day SMA ($27.74), and 9.4% above the 100-day SMA ($29.42). The longer-term hurdle is still overhead, with shares trading 11.6% below the 200-day SMA ($36.38), keeping the bigger-picture recovery incomplete.

Momentum is best described as "reset, not stretched," with RSI at 51.55 (neutral) after the stock's March swing low and May swing high set a recent range to trade against. RSI measures how extended a move is versus its recent pace, and this reading suggests SMCI has room to move either way without flashing overbought/oversold conditions.

Key Resistance : $36.50 — Lines up with the area near the 200-day trend zone ($36.38), where rallies can run into supply

: $36.50 — Lines up with the area near the 200-day trend zone ($36.38), where rallies can run into supply Key Support: $29 — Sits near the stock's recent consolidation area and close to the 100-day/20-day trend cluster that has been acting as a reference zone.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the Aug. 4, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 69 cents (Up from 41 cents year-over-year)

: 69 cents (Up from 41 cents year-over-year) Revenue Estimate : $11.73 Billion (Up from $5.76 billion YoY)

: $11.73 Billion (Up from $5.76 billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 16.1x (Suggests fair valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $31.90. Recent analyst moves include:

Mizuho : Neutral (Raises target to $36 on May 12)

: Neutral (Raises target to $36 on May 12) Barclays : Equal-Weight (Lowers target to $34 on May 7)

: Equal-Weight (Lowers target to $34 on May 7) Rosenblatt: Buy (Raises target to $40 on May 6)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because Super Micro carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

SMCI Stock Price Activity: Super Micro Computer shares were up 9.03% at $33.32 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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