Nvidia's Next AI Customers May Be Entire Countries

The proposed CAD 3.5 billion project — expected to go live in the second half of 2027 — would place HIVE's planned AI campus in the same broad scale category as some of the largest Nvidia-powered AI clusters currently being built by hyperscalers and frontier-model companies.

But the bigger takeaway may be that sovereign AI infrastructure is rapidly becoming a global trend.

The AI Infrastructure Race Is Turning Geopolitical

Then came Elon Musk's xAI (now SpaceXAI) and its Colossus supercluster in Memphis, which helped popularize the idea of giant 100,000-GPU-scale AI campuses.

Now, governments and sovereign-backed groups increasingly want their own versions.

Nvidia May Quietly Be The Biggest Winner

Ironically, many sovereign AI ambitions still rely heavily on American technology — especially Nvidia GPUs.

That dynamic could become one of Nvidia's next major growth engines.

Instead of selling primarily to hyperscalers and AI startups, Nvidia increasingly sits at the center of a much broader infrastructure buildout involving:

sovereign compute initiatives

regional AI campuses

national cloud strategies

domestically governed supercomputing projects

In many ways, the AI race may no longer simply be about who builds the best chatbot.

It may increasingly be about which countries control the compute infrastructure powering the next generation of AI economies.

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