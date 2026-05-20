Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
hi, can you please create img for NVIDIA stock trading, without number, options of trading up
May 20, 2026 11:07 AM 3 min read

Nvidia's Next AI Customers May Be Entire Countries

The proposed CAD 3.5 billion project — expected to go live in the second half of 2027 — would place HIVE's planned AI campus in the same broad scale category as some of the largest Nvidia-powered AI clusters currently being built by hyperscalers and frontier-model companies.

But the bigger takeaway may be that sovereign AI infrastructure is rapidly becoming a global trend.

The AI Infrastructure Race Is Turning Geopolitical

Then came Elon Musk's xAI (now SpaceXAI) and its Colossus supercluster in Memphis, which helped popularize the idea of giant 100,000-GPU-scale AI campuses.

Now, governments and sovereign-backed groups increasingly want their own versions.

Nvidia May Quietly Be The Biggest Winner

Ironically, many sovereign AI ambitions still rely heavily on American technology — especially Nvidia GPUs.

That dynamic could become one of Nvidia's next major growth engines.

Instead of selling primarily to hyperscalers and AI startups, Nvidia increasingly sits at the center of a much broader infrastructure buildout involving:

  • sovereign compute initiatives
  • regional AI campuses
  • national cloud strategies
  • domestically governed supercomputing projects

In many ways, the AI race may no longer simply be about who builds the best chatbot.

It may increasingly be about which countries control the compute infrastructure powering the next generation of AI economies.

Image via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved